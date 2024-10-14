Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.46. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $184.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

