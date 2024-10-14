Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 36,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

