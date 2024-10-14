Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 112,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,323,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VGK stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.