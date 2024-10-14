Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 133,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIGI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,043. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.