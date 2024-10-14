Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,271,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,276,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,385,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 109,011 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

