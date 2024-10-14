Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.34 and last traded at $168.23, with a volume of 41771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

