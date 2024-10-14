Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

