Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.76, with a volume of 64733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after buying an additional 405,288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

