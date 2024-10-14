Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.76, with a volume of 64733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
