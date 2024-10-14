Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 414.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 303,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

