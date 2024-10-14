Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,044,000 after buying an additional 227,468 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,411,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,855,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.53. 306,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

