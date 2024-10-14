Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.