Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,025. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $240.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

