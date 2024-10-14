Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.30 and last traded at $202.14, with a volume of 232128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

