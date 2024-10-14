Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $533.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $483.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $533.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

