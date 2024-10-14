VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VCI Global Stock Performance

Shares of VCI Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 12,262,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,889. VCI Global has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

