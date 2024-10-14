VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VCI Global Stock Performance
Shares of VCI Global stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 12,262,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,889. VCI Global has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
About VCI Global
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VCI Global
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.