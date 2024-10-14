Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 114,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,729,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Vela Technologies Company Profile

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

