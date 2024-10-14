Venus One Day Volume Reaches $2.54 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $7.58 or 0.00011687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $124.08 million and $2.54 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,371,487 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

