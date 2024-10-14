Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.59. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 5,877 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth approximately $9,055,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

