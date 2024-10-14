Verge Market Cap Reaches $65.93 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Verge has a market cap of $65.93 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.10 or 0.00542152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00101446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00235466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00074379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

