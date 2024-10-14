Verge Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $67.32 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00546276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

