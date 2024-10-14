Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 623,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 911,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 1,316,998 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,177,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 317,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

