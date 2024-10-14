Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,878.22

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $16,878.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,753.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.28 or 0.00508516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00101642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00240364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00029241 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00071782 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,474,285 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.