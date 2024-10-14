Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.18. 3,058,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

