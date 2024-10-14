Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $113.43 and last traded at $112.24. 1,905,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,352,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.84.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.