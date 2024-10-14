VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $296.95 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $296.95 million and $83,134.72 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00005830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00258801 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,531,137 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,526,890.84040707. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.76259822 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $48,191.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

