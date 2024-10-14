VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,623,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000.

USTB opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

