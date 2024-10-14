Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $203,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

VSTO opened at $44.27 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -340.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

