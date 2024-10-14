Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is Sapient Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sapient Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Vistra worth $139,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1.8% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Vistra Stock Up 3.1 %

VST stock opened at $129.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.