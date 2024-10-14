Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in September

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.8 days.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$6.93 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.47.
Vitalhub Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.