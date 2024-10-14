Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in September

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$6.93 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.47.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

