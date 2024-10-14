VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 40,172 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 213,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 153,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $4,621,000.

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

