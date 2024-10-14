VitalStone Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after buying an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,307,000 after buying an additional 198,128 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

