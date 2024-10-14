VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,338 First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. VitalStone Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period.
First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Price Performance
MGOV stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.
First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.
