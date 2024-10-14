VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,338 First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. VitalStone Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Price Performance

MGOV stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.