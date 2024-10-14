VitalStone Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.99.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $101.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

