VitalStone Financial LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after buying an additional 2,105,789 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after buying an additional 1,237,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,429,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.