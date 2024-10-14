VitalStone Financial LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,008. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $282.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.