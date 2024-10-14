VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1,166.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

