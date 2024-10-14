VitalStone Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.50 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

