VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,672,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after buying an additional 387,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 289.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

