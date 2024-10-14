VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 9,723 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,737,000.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BUFQ stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $627.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

