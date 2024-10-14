VitalStone Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,965,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

