Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,314,000 after buying an additional 440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.