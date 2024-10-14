Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

Walmart stock opened at $80.14 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

