Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.