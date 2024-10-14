Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Plans $2.70 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Watsco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $495.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 12 month low of $364.19 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.62.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

