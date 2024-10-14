Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 372 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

