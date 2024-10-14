Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 379 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 189.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after buying an additional 623,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after buying an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 101.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 305,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

