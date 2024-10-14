Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,977.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $840.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $844.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $923.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.