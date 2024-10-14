Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 135,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

