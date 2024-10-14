Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

TXN stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.