Webster Bank N. A. Has $152,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $927,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $87.10 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

